While most people these days might buy their meat from the local chain supermarkets, there is still something special about supporting your local business - and it might get you a better cut.
Leeds has numerous butchers - such as family owned, halal butchers and market butchers - to choose from
Here are 13 of the best rated butcher shops in Leeds according to Google reviews:
1. Headingley Farm Butchers - 50A North Ln, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3HU - 5/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Really good meat, friendly service and the chicken roasties are to die for!" | Google
2. Broxup Butchers - 104 Dixon Ln, Leeds LS12 4AD - 4.9/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Pie was fresh and tasty, sausages were flavoured and really nice when cooked!" | Google
3. M McDonnell Quality Meats - 295 Beeston Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 7HX - 5/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Top quality produce from a top quality family." | Google
4. Quality Butchers - 136A Harrogate Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 4NZ - 5/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Very friendly folk and great meat, couldn't ask for better." | Google
5. D & K Butchers Ltd - 316 Harehills Ln, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7BG - 5/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Amazing quality meat friendly staff. Best price." | Google
6. Marhaba Halal Butchers - Hyde Park Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1PY - 4.8/5 stars
One reviewer said: "Very tasty meat and good service" | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.