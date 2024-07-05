13 of the best butchers in Leeds according to Google reviews including Broxup Butchers and J P Johnston

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

There is a wide selection of local butchers in Leeds.

While most people these days might buy their meat from the local chain supermarkets, there is still something special about supporting your local business - and it might get you a better cut.

Leeds has numerous butchers - such as family owned, halal butchers and market butchers - to choose from

Here are 13 of the best rated butcher shops in Leeds according to Google reviews:

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

One reviewer said: "Really good meat, friendly service and the chicken roasties are to die for!"

1. Headingley Farm Butchers - 50A North Ln, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3HU - 5/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Really good meat, friendly service and the chicken roasties are to die for!" | Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer said: "Pie was fresh and tasty, sausages were flavoured and really nice when cooked!"

2. Broxup Butchers - 104 Dixon Ln, Leeds LS12 4AD - 4.9/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Pie was fresh and tasty, sausages were flavoured and really nice when cooked!" | Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer said: "Top quality produce from a top quality family."

3. M McDonnell Quality Meats - 295 Beeston Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 7HX - 5/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Top quality produce from a top quality family." | Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer said: "Very friendly folk and great meat, couldn't ask for better."

4. Quality Butchers - 136A Harrogate Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 4NZ - 5/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Very friendly folk and great meat, couldn't ask for better." | Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer said: "Amazing quality meat friendly staff. Best price."

5. D & K Butchers Ltd - 316 Harehills Ln, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7BG - 5/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Amazing quality meat friendly staff. Best price." | Google

Photo Sales
One reviewer said: "Very tasty meat and good service"

6. Marhaba Halal Butchers - Hyde Park Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1PY - 4.8/5 stars

One reviewer said: "Very tasty meat and good service" | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPeopleGoogleBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.