A Leeds brewery has transformed a popular pub in Horsforth.

Horsforth Brewery announced on its social media channels last week that it had purchased The Black Bull with the team behind The Tavern.

The Black Bull, located on Town Street, is one of Horsforth’s most-loved pubs. And Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, told the Yorkshire Evening Post the pub’s legacy is what made it an attractive opportunity for the independent business to grow, which first began as a part-time project in 2017.

Under the direction of Horsforth Brewery, The Black Bull is now a “sport-led pub” called The Bull. Mark said customers can also expect a pool table, its quality craft beer as well as great service.

The launch of The Bull took place on Friday, November 24.

The Black Bull, located on Town Street in Horsforth, has been acquired by Horsforth Brewery. It is now named The Bull.

The Black Bull was well-known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music and entertainment.

The Bull is a sports-led pub. There are four feeds which should allow the venue to play as many sports channels as possible including football, rugby and even mixed martial arts.

Owner of Horsforth Brewery Mark Costello said: "The Black Bull used to be a good night out and it kind of lost its way a little bit especially post-Covid. It's in a prime location and it's probably one of the oldest pubs in Horsforth too."

The team behind the pub spent much of its time before the launch on Friday November 24 installing 21 televisions.