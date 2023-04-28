Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds fish and chip shops: The 13 best chippies according to Tripadvisor including Skyliner and Murgatroyds

What better way to kick off the bank holiday weekend than with a Friday night chippy?

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

And Leeds is lucky to have some top-notch fish and chip shops around every corner, from the city centre to the suburbs. Here, we’ve rounded up the 13 best chippies in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews. Here’s what customers had to say.

Here are the 13 best fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. Best chippies in Leeds

Here are the 13 best fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World/Shutterstock

A customer at Skyliner, Austhorpe, said: "The fish and chips we ordered tasted excellent and our service was fantastic. Our server Sara was brilliant and made sure we had everything we ordered and we're happy with our food."

2. Skyliner

A customer at Skyliner, Austhorpe, said: "The fish and chips we ordered tasted excellent and our service was fantastic. Our server Sara was brilliant and made sure we had everything we ordered and we're happy with our food." Photo: Graham Lindley

A customer at Murgatroyds, Yeadon, said: "Absolutely delicious, can’t get fish and chips this good anywhere else. Great portions, excellent service - don’t skip pudding if you’re sitting in - they are lush!"

3. Murgatroyds

A customer at Murgatroyds, Yeadon, said: "Absolutely delicious, can’t get fish and chips this good anywhere else. Great portions, excellent service - don’t skip pudding if you’re sitting in - they are lush!" Photo: Google

A customer at Original Fisheries, Bramley, said: "Travelled an hour from Saddleworth to sample the culinary delights of this Yorkshire Chippy and wasn’t disappointed, excellent Fish n Chips, lovely crispy batter and great to be able to choose portion sizes..typical Yorkshire friendly service."

4. Original Fisheries

A customer at Original Fisheries, Bramley, said: "Travelled an hour from Saddleworth to sample the culinary delights of this Yorkshire Chippy and wasn’t disappointed, excellent Fish n Chips, lovely crispy batter and great to be able to choose portion sizes..typical Yorkshire friendly service." Photo: Google

