The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey was one of the restaurants that made it onto the list, titled the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2022/23. It follows two rounds of mystery dining by leading trade publication Fry Magazine, in which an anonymous judge sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the business; from the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

With the pass mark set high at 95%, The Bearded Sailor scored an impressive 99%, with the mystery diner writing: “The fish was excellent. It tasted very fresh and was perfectly cooked. The chips were perfect. They were large and perfectly cooked being fluffy in the middle with the crispy outside. The staff were completely focused on the customers. All stuff looked very presentable. There was an exceptional range of food available. This outlet even sold desserts and merchandise. It was very impressive.”

A total of six Leeds shops were given a place on the list:

- Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

- Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

- Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

- Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

- Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,

- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

