Fry Magazine Awards: 6 Leeds fish and chip shops named among 50 best in UK as owners 'so happy' to win

Six Leeds fish and chips shops have been named among the best in the UK by a leading UK food publication.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT

The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey was one of the restaurants that made it onto the list, titled the UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways 2022/23. It follows two rounds of mystery dining by leading trade publication Fry Magazine, in which an anonymous judge sampled the food and assessed key aspects of the business; from the cleanliness of the premises to staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

With the pass mark set high at 95%, The Bearded Sailor scored an impressive 99%, with the mystery diner writing: “The fish was excellent. It tasted very fresh and was perfectly cooked. The chips were perfect. They were large and perfectly cooked being fluffy in the middle with the crispy outside. The staff were completely focused on the customers. All stuff looked very presentable. There was an exceptional range of food available. This outlet even sold desserts and merchandise. It was very impressive.”

A total of six Leeds shops were given a place on the list:

- Croft Street Fisheries, Farsley, Leeds

- Hillycroft Fisheries, Morley, Leeds

- Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth, Leeds

- Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

- Portside Fish & Chips, Harrogate Road, Leeds,

- The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds

List organiser Reece Head said: “We’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll. It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.”

LeedsPudsey