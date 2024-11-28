A speciality coffee chain is set to open another site at Junction 32 Retail Park.

200 Degrees will welcome its first customers in its new Castleford coffee shop on Saturday December 7 from 10am.

This new opening, which has brought 15 new jobs to the local area and provides 80 covers including indoor and outdoor seating options, marks the brand’s 22nd site across the UK and its sixth in Yorkshire.

General Manager of the Junction 32 store, Aaron Misty, said: “We’re really excited about the opening of our new store at Junction 32 and we can't wait to meet and serve the lovely customers on opening day and beyond.

“I started my journey with 200 Degrees as a humble barista at the site in Leeds, I’ve worked my way up through the wonderful world of coffee over the past 11 years and I’m excited to take on this new challenge.

“The support from the company has been unmatched as they have believed in me and helped me to achieve my goals. I am looking forward to beginning this next chapter of my career with 200 Degrees and the amazing team I have working with me.”

200 Degrees will open a coffee shop at Junction 32 in Castleford on December 7. | National World/200 Degrees

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: "We are thrilled to welcome 200 Degrees to Junction 32.

“With its delicious sweet treats and stunning beverage selection, we have no doubt it will become a firm favourite with our visitors and will make for the perfect place to stop off at whilst they enjoy a shopping trip.”

Customers can expect the brand’s signature cosy environment, thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming, warm space.

The expansive menu is built around the expert roaster’s signature house blend, Brazilian Love Affair, and includes classics like Americanos, flat whites and lattes.

However, the brand has become renowned for its decadent seasonal specials like its gingerbread latte and mint mocha – as well as indulgent hot chocolates, herbal teas and fruit smoothies.

200 Degrees has also rolled out a festive food menu across all its sites, with a handmade sandwich menu that features a brie and cranberry toastie, Santa’s vegan sarnie and ‘The Christmas Beast’ featuring a festive combo of turkey and ham hock, paired with stuffing and topped with cranberry sauce.

To celebrate the launch, 200 Degrees will be offering a huge giveaway on opening day, which will see free drinks gifted to the first 200 guests through its doors.

The first 50 guests will also receive a tote bag containing a plethora of goodies including a bag of 200 Degrees coffee beans and Happi chocolate.

Additional prizes hidden in random goody bags include two Beginner Barista Class gift vouchers, two 6-month coffee subscription vouchers, a TOPL CUP and an Airscape Canister.

Ahead of the launch, the brand is offering the people of Castleford an exclusive taste of its iconic coffee before the new store opens its doors.

On Sunday, December 1, the brand will dish out free cups of their crowd-pleasing brews and free coffee vouchers at Junction 32 shopping park. In collaboration with Boxed Drinks, the team will be set up between 11AM and 3PM, providing the perfect pick-me-up for a day of Christmas shopping.

200 Degrees was founded in Nottingham in 2012. With sites across the country, the brand was recently acquired by coffee giants Caffe Nero with ambitions to expand scale and production.