19 exciting pictures inside new Leeds board game cafe and bar Chance and Counters on Merrion Street

A game-changing new addition to a popular Leeds street is set to transform nights out in the city centre.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT

Chance & Encounters, which opened in Merrion Street earlier this month, took over the prominent spot that was formerly occupied by the Yard & Coop restaurant, which closed last year.

The revamped spot offers more than 500 board games to choose from, with coffee by day, and craft beer and burgers by night.

It’s a novel idea and has already got people in the city talking, with free-to-play games on the ground floor and a bigger, bespoke gaming area for enthusiasts upstairs.

So, for excited board game players in Leeds, here’s your first look around this new city centre venue –

The gaming gurus will mean customers spend less time deciding what to play and how to play it, and more time enjoying the games.

Steve added: "The hospitality scene is unbelievable and I hope we can bring something a little different that stands on its own alongside the best in the city. But we’ll let you be the judge of that.”

On the ground floor the bar and light game area will have around 50 quick games that are free to play.

The business was founded in Bristol in 2016 by a group of friends and board game fans.

Chance & Counters will have dedicated ‘board game gurus’ on-hand to suggest games, set them up and teach the rules.

It's the fifth Chance & Counters venue in the UK and the first in the north of England.

