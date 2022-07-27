The restaurant has been a mainstay of Merrion Street and was popular with visitors looking for chicken dishes.

However, an announcement posted on social media said Saturday would be the last day the restaurant will be open.

The chain's sites at Manchester and Liverpool will remain open as usual.

Yard & Coop Leeds

The announcement said: "After 3 years of slinging chicken in Merrion Street it is with a heavy heart that we have decided that Saturday will be the last day to get our fried chicken goodness in Leeds.

"We’ve made so many friends and loyal customers over the years but we just need to pause and reassess all the costs thrown at us.

"Our team mean the world to us and we are so sad to be closing our doors. Please come say goodbye to these lovely people this week. We thank you all for your support and are already working on new concepts so watch this space.

"Manchester and Liverpool will be open as usual.

"Sending love."

Facebook users took to the business' page to offer their thoughts and praise.

One person said: "That really sucks, I'm sorry business hasn't been great for you here. We'll miss you."

Another said: “Best of luck in the future! Lots of love to you and your team.”