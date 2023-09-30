Whether they have won big at the English Curry Awards or at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s very own Oliver Awards, Leeds is home to many award-winning restaurants serving Indian and Pakistani cuisine.
And we have rounded up 11 of the best for you to try next.
1. Prashad, Whitehall Road
Prashad, Whitehall Road, is another award winning Indian restaurant. It was also a winner of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 in the Overall Restaurant of the Year category. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road
Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road, is a multi award-winning Pakistani restaurant. In 2014, the restaurant was the announced the Best in West Yorkshire in the Cobra Good Curry Guide. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay Road
Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay Road, is an award-winning Indian restaurant in Leeds. Chef Mohan Miah was awarded British Fusion Chef of the Year and the restaurant was also awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in 2021 at the Curry Life Awards. Photo: James Hardisty
4. De Baga, Stainbeck Lane
De Baga, Stainbeck Lane, is an award-winning restaurant in Chapel Allerton. It also has a venue in Headingley. De Baga won the Taste of the Year award for the North of the UK, at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe