Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Here are 11 award-winning Indian restaurants in Leeds to try.Here are 11 award-winning Indian restaurants in Leeds to try.
Here are 11 award-winning Indian restaurants in Leeds to try.

Leeds restaurants: 11 award-winning Indian and Pakistani eateries including Prashad and Sheesh Mahal

Whether they have won big at the English Curry Awards or at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s very own Oliver Awards, Leeds is home to many award-winning restaurants serving Indian and Pakistani cuisine.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

And we have rounded up 11 of the best for you to try next.

Among the best, there is Prashad, a vegetarian Indian restaurant in Drighlington which took home an Oliver Award this year, as well as De Baga, which scooped an Asian Food and Restaurant Award last year.

Prashad, Whitehall Road, is another award winning Indian restaurant. It was also a winner of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 in the Overall Restaurant of the Year category.

1. Prashad, Whitehall Road

Prashad, Whitehall Road, is another award winning Indian restaurant. It was also a winner of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 in the Overall Restaurant of the Year category. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road, is a multi award-winning Pakistani restaurant. In 2014, the restaurant was the announced the Best in West Yorkshire in the Cobra Good Curry Guide.

2. Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road

Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road, is a multi award-winning Pakistani restaurant. In 2014, the restaurant was the announced the Best in West Yorkshire in the Cobra Good Curry Guide. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay Road, is an award-winning Indian restaurant in Leeds. Chef Mohan Miah was awarded British Fusion Chef of the Year and the restaurant was also awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in 2021 at the Curry Life Awards.

3. Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay Road

Bengal Brasserie, Roundhay Road, is an award-winning Indian restaurant in Leeds. Chef Mohan Miah was awarded British Fusion Chef of the Year and the restaurant was also awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in 2021 at the Curry Life Awards. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
De Baga, Stainbeck Lane, is an award-winning restaurant in Chapel Allerton. It also has a venue in Headingley. De Baga won the Taste of the Year award for the North of the UK, at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards in 2022.

4. De Baga, Stainbeck Lane

De Baga, Stainbeck Lane, is an award-winning restaurant in Chapel Allerton. It also has a venue in Headingley. De Baga won the Taste of the Year award for the North of the UK, at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards in 2022. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post