We are spoilt for choice when it comes Indian restaurants in Leeds; there’s one in every corner corner of our beautiful city.

With great choice, it can be difficult to decide where to go. So we have rounded up 15 of the best-rated Indian restaurants according to Google reviews, which also boast 5-star food hygiene ratings in the city.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. They rate venues on a scale of zero to five, with five equating to ‘very good’ and zero meaning ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

Here are the top 15 Indian restaurants in Leeds with an esteemed 5-star food hygiene rating. Each of the named restaurants have a rating above 4.5 stars on Google from more than 100 reviews and were assessed by the Food Standards Agency in the last two years.

1 . Jodhpur Jodhpur in Kirkstall Road has a rating of 4.9 stars from 1,237 Google reviews. It received a 5-star food hygiene rating on May 23 2024. | Jodhpur Photo: Jodhpur Photo Sales

2 . Ma-Hé Ma-He in the Merrion Centre has a rating of 4.6 stars from 259 Google reviews. It received a 5-star food hygiene rating on June 27 2023. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Bundobust Bundobust in Mill Hill has a rating of 4.6 from 3,269 Google reviews. It received a 5-star food hygiene rating on November 9 2023. | Bundobust Photo: Bundobust Photo Sales

4 . Aarti Aarti in Swinegate has a rating of 4.8 stars from 817 Google reviews. It was awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating on June 1 2023. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . Punjabi Heaven Punjabi Heaven in Roundhay Road has a rating of 4.8 stars from 534 Google reviews. It was awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating on May 16 2024. | Punjabi Heaven/Google Photo: Punjabi Heaven/Google Photo Sales