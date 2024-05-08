19 Leeds and Wakefield businesses awarded a five-star food hygiene rating last month including Slap & Pickle

Many Leeds and Wakefield restaurants, bars and takeaways had visits from food hygiene inspectors in the month of April.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 8th May 2024, 16:30 BST

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in EnglandWales and Northern Ireland. 

Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. They rate venues on a scale of zero to five, with five equating to ‘very good’ and zero meaning ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. Here is every Leeds restaurant and takeaway awarded a 5* food hygiene rating in April 2024.

473 Otley Rd, Adel, Leeds LS16 7NR; rated on April 4

1. Dastaan

473 Otley Rd, Adel, Leeds LS16 7NR; rated on April 4 Photo: National World

Main St, Aberford, Leeds LS25 3AAl; rated on April 12

2. The Arabian Horse

Main St, Aberford, Leeds LS25 3AAl; rated on April 12 Photo: James Hardisty

St John's Centre, Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8LQ; rated on April 11

3. McDonald's

St John's Centre, Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8LQ; rated on April 11 Photo: James Hardisty

178b Westerton Road, Tingley, Wakefield; rated on April 11

4. Beans

178b Westerton Road, Tingley, Wakefield; rated on April 11 Photo: Google

471 Otley Road, Adel, Leeds; rated on April 10

5. The Foundation

471 Otley Road, Adel, Leeds; rated on April 10 Photo: Meanwood Brewery

70 - 72 The Light, The Headrow; rated on April 11

6. Browns

70 - 72 The Light, The Headrow; rated on April 11 Photo: Browns, Google

