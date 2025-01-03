15 best-rated takeaways in Leeds in 2024 on TripAdvisor you need to try in 2025 - including Dastaan & Culto

A new year means 365 new days to try some of Leeds’ top-rated takeaways.

Whether you prefer Friday tea at a restaurant or from the comfort of your own home, the city has hundreds of brilliant options to choose from.

From five-star curries to perfectly crispy fish and chips, there is something for everyone.

Today, we've rounded up the 15 best-rated takeaway restaurants in Leeds in 2024 on TripAdvisor that we think you need to try in 2025:

The top-rated takeaway in Leeds on TripAdvisor in 2024 was Dastaan. Guests praised the restaurant's authentic dishes and inviting atmosphere.

1. Dastaan Leeds - 5/5 based on 1,174 reviews

With over 1,200 reviews on Trip Advisor and scoring a full 5 out of 5, Pizza Punks, is well worth a try in 2025.

2. Pizza Punks - 5/5 based on 1,243 reviews

Bengal Brasserie runs several restaurants around Leeds and according to reviews serves delicious Bengali food great for takeaway in 2025.

3. Bengal Brasserie - 5/5 based on 1,416 reviews

Reviewers praise this 5-star burger joint for its great value and unbelievable fries.

4. LS6 Dutch Fries - 5/5 based on 220 reviews

This authentic Indian and Bangladeshi takeaway in Wetherby was one of the highest rated on TripAdvisor in 2024.

5. Bengal Lounge Wetherby - 5/5 based on 598 reviews

Try some excellent Ethiopian food at home with a takeaway from this 5-star restaurant.

6. Piassa Bar & Restaurant - 5/5 based on 147 reviews

