I will just come clear straight away and say I love fish and chips so much it might be my favourite meal - or at least on my top three. So it was hard for me to say no to trying out what Tripadvisor reviewers say is the best chippy in Leeds.

Having eaten my way through a large number of Leeds’ chippies in my mission to find the absolute best one, I am sad to say that somehow, the Skyliner had completely eluded me as I often tend to spend my days around the city centre and the more western parts. But after a 25 minute taxi ride, it was finally time to try what so many say is the best of the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Austhorpe View in Whitkirk, the Skyliner is a family run business opened in 1962 when it was founded by current and third generation owner Alvin’s grandfather, Johnny. Despite being a Wednesday, the place was full of customers both eating in and taking out.

First sight of the meal was impressive - it was beautifully presented, not soggy and grey like some chippies unfortunately tend to be. While I usually go for gravy on my chips, I went with Alvin and his wife and co-owner Sam’s recommendation and went classic with just salt, vinegar and a side of mushy peas.

I started off by trying the fish, and honestly it was absolutely mind blowing. The perfect balance of crisp, salt and vinegar made for one of the best fishes I’ve ever tasted, and that says a lot considering my love for the dish.

Next up were the chips, and even those were perfectly made. Just the right amount of salt and vinegar without making them soggy, and a great crisp. In fact, the chips at the Skyliner are so good I didn’t even miss my gravy at all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think I’ve made it clear by now that I usually eat my fish and chips with gravy, and therefore usually don’t eat mushy peas. It’s not that I dislike them, it’s just that they’re never really that good.

But give it to Skyliner to change my mind even on that front. The peas are saltier than what you’d usually get, which meant even I would ask for them the next time I’m visiting.

I tried the Skyliner, Leeds top-rated chippy according to Tripadvisor.

So, to summarise my visit to the Skyliner; I absolutely get why it’s the top rated chippy in Leeds. The food is superbly presented and tastes amazing, and the staff is super friendly. My two negatives would be just the sheer popularity of the place might make getting a table quite hard, especially around lunch time and in the afternoons.