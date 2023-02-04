Diners' Choice Winners 2023: The Leeds restaurants with the best food including Forde and Brasserie Blanc
Nine Leeds restaurants have been named the best for food in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.
Award-winning Horsforth restaurant Forde, opened by Masterchef star Matt Healy in 2022, made it onto the list, which is created using restaurant reviews left by diners on the OpenTable website.
Other Leeds restaurants on the list include De Baga, Box Tree and Brasserie Blanc, which were all rated ‘exceptional’. Here is the full list of Leeds restaurants that earned a place in the Diners’ Choice Awards.
Forde
This restaurant was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.6 stars out of five and 338 people submitted reviews.
Address: 7 Town St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5LJ.
Opening hours: Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed, Wednesday to Saturday: 11am to 11pm, Sundays: 12pm to 6pm
Box Tree Restaurant
Box Tree was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1148 reviews.
Address: 35 - 37 Church Street, Ilkley, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 9DR.
Opening hours: Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6pm to 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 1.30pm and 6pm to 8.30pm, Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm
Wood Fire Dine
This pizzeria on Commercial Street in Leeds was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 247 reviews.
Address: 34-36 Commercial Street, Leeds, LS26 0AW.
Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday: Closed, Thursday to Saturday: 4.30pm to 11pm, Sundays: Closed
De Baga
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 388 reviews.
Address: 9 Otley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS6 3AA.
Opening hours: Lunch: Monday to Wednesday: Closed, Thursday to Sunday: 12pm to 2.30pm. Dinner: Mondays: Closed, Tuesday to Sunday: 5pm to 9.30pm
Brasserie Blanc Leeds
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 44 reviews.
Address: 2 Sovereign St, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4BA.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 11pm, Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Sous Le Nez
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 1,264 reviews.
Address: The Basement, Quebec House, Quebec Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 2HA.
Opening hours: Lunch: Mondays: Closed, Tuesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2.30pm, Sundays: Closed. Dinner: Mondays: Closed, Tuesday to Friday: 5.30pm to 9.45pm, Saturdays: 5.30pm to 10pm, Sundays: Closed
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
The Whitehall was rated ‘exceptional’ overall with 4.8 stars and 1,034 reviews.
Address: Unit E West Point, Wellington Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 4JY.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Escape Restaurant & Bar
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 652 reviews.
Address: 194D-194E New Road SIde, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4DP.
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 9.30pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: 12pm to 8pm
Pranzo Italian Ilkley
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.8 stars and 306 reviews.
Address: 139 Bolling Road, Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8PN.
Opening hours: Lunch: Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 10pm, Sundays: Closed
Zorba's Bar and Grill
It was rated ‘exceptional’ with 4.7 stars and 137 reviews.
Address: 4 Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 8DX.
Opening hours: Mondays: Closed, Tuesday to Saturday: 5pm to 10pm, Sundays: 1pm to 9pm