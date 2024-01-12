Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 of the most romantic Leeds restaurants as named by Yorkshire Evening Post readers including The Ivy

The month of love is approaching fast - and here are the most romantic restaurants in Leeds to take your significant other to.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT

On the list, there is Restaurant Bar and Grill, located in City Square, which serves a varied menu in a refurbished space.

There is also The Ivy and its sister restaurant The Ivy Asia, both located in Victoria Quarter.

1. Restaurant Bar And Grill

Restaurant Bar and Grill in City Square has been named as one of the most romantic restaurants in Leeds. It serves a range of cuisines from seafood to Lebanese fattoush. It is well known for its top-quality steaks - including ribeye, sirloin and wagyu. There are a range of vegetarian and vegan options available. Photo: James Hardisty

2. Kendell's Bistro

Located in St Peter’s Square, Kendall’s Bistro in Leeds city centre is a French restaurant serving the classics, fillet steaks and a number of vegetarian dishes. It was named as one of the most romantic restaurants in the city by YEP readers. Photo: Kendell's Bistro, Google

3. Brown's

Brown's, located in The Light, is a British chain that serves afternoon tea. It was named one of the most romantic restaurants in Leeds by YEP readers. Photo: Brown's

4. The Ivy

The Ivy, located in Victoria Quarter, has been named one of the most romantic restaurants in Leeds by YEP readers. The popular restaurant serves a variety of different cuisines, from modern British classics to Asian-inspired dishes. Photo: James Hardisty

5. Sous Le Nez

Sous Le Nez is an underground restaurant located in Quebec Street, Leeds. Named one of the most romantic restaurants in Leeds, the French restaurant boasts an impressive wine menu of 40 pages. Photo: National World

6. Chef Jono at V&V

Located on New Briggate, Chef Jono at V&V has been named as one of the most romantic restaurants in Leeds by YEP readers. This award-winning restaurant offers modern British tasting menus with wine and cocktails. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World

