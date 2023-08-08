From engaging in the age-old debate of whether it’s jam then cream, or cream then jam, to enjoying booze with your sandwiches, there’s plenty of ways to mark the occasion.

Leeds offers a whole range of afternoon tea experiences, from the traditional at Browns or Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom to the more unusual. I paid a visit to the Ivy Asia, which hosts an afternoon tea with an Asian twist in luxurious surroundings.

Served on an extraordinary platter and misted with dry ice, I sampled Asian delights such as crispy aromatic duck spring rolls, vegetable gyozas and spicy avocado maki. After the savoury treats, there were sweet bites from raspberry macaroons to warm passionfruit and coconut doughnuts.