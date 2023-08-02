Restaurant Bar and Grill, on City Square, has been closed since July 3 as renovations are made to the exterior and interior, as well as an upgraded kitchen. The project has taken more than 10,000 hours of labour to complete, and the team promise the restaurant will be “completely transformed”.

Housed in the Old Post Office building opposite Leeds City Station, the restaurant’s new look was inspired by the grandeur of spaces such as the Grand Central Station in New York. An open-plan layout has created more space.

More than 16.5 tonnes of fine Italian marble were imported to create the ornate floor, while two slabs of honey onyx marble were used to sculpt the feature bar. New wooden panelling incorporates three tonnes of solid deep walnut and the olive-green leather banquettes were created using 160 premium leather hides.

An artist's impression of the new look Restaurant Bar and Grill in Leeds (Photo by Restaurant Bar and Grill)

Restaurant Bar and Grill will reopen on August 20, serving brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as space for private parties and events. In the kitchen, a new Southbend Steakhouse Grill has been installed – designed for even cooking.

Working with suppliers across the UK, Australia, and Argentina, the restaurant serves steaks from a selection of breeds including the Belted Galloway and the Black Angus, using a 35-day dry-ageing process.

The restaurant will also launch a ‘butcher’s table’ experience, aimed at groups of six to eight, which is centered around prime cuts of beef cooked on the Southbend Grill. Customers can choose from two set menus and prices start at £60 per person.

Restaurant Bar and Grill’s terrace on City Square is also being refurbished, and weekend entertainment will now include live DJs from 6pm until late on Friday and Saturday. There are further plans for a new bottomless brunch offer.

The CEO of Restaurant Bar and Grill, Andrew Garton, said: ‘’I am delighted to be opening our doors once again, following the refurbishment. We’ve had an overwhelming response since we announced the redesign with bookings flying in.