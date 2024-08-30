14 of the best pubs beyond Leeds city centre according to Google reviews including the Chemic Tavern

Geha Pandey
These boozers are well worth a trip out to.

Leeds’ pub scene is unparalleled - every ward in the city has a fantastic watering hole but oftentimes, we head to those in the city centre.

To make it easier for you to venture out a little more, we have rounded up 14 of the best pubs in Leeds beyond the city centre.

On this list, there is one in Headingley, which is infamous for the Otley Run, and a few in Kirkstall, which is home to Leeds-favourite Kirkstall Brewery.

1. The Chemic Tavern

The Chemic Tavern, in Johnston Street, Headingley, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 551 Google reviews. A customer said: “Lovely local pub with character and good beers. Real community feel to it, with good folksy vibes. Mixed crowd too, which makes it all the better! Friendly regulars and always love meeting four legged visitors. Always try and pay a visit every few weeks as a Hyde Park resident.” | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. The Myrtle Tavern

Myrtle Tavern, in Parkside Road, Meanwood, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,111 Google reviews. A customer said: “Charming and offers a lovely atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating area. It's perfect for families, shining especially bright in the sunlight. A fantastic spot for a relaxed meal.” | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

3. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Kirkstall Bridge Inn, in Bridge Road, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,092 Google reviews. A customer said: “Is this the best beer garden in Leeds? I'd say so! Excellent food, very good beer and friendly staff. This place is getting it bang right and hasn't priced itself out of the market for most of us whilst doing it. Well done! We will absolutely be back!” | National World Photo: Kirkstall Bridge Inn

4. The Bingley Arms

The Bingley Arms, in Church Lane, Bardsey, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 764 Google reviews. A customer said: “Fantastic old style pub. Lovely atmosphere. Staff very welcoming and friendly. Food first rate.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

5. West End House

West End House, in Abbey Road, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 793 Google reviews. A customer said: “Jamie and the team could not have done enough for us and the food and ales were very very good. The Sunday roast was the best we have had in Leeds! Huge portion of the highest quality. Super accommodating hosts in a traditional British pub.” | Google Photo: Google

6. Fox & Grapes

Fox & Grapes, in Smalewell Road, Pudsey, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 297 Google reviews. A customer said: “Great local pub. Always two real ales on and well kept. Lovely beer garden round the back with plenty of seats. A regular spot for walkers as a bridle path next to the Pub. Also dogs welcome.” | Fox & Grapes Photo: Fox & Grapes

