3 . Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Kirkstall Bridge Inn, in Bridge Road, Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,092 Google reviews. A customer said: “Is this the best beer garden in Leeds? I'd say so! Excellent food, very good beer and friendly staff. This place is getting it bang right and hasn't priced itself out of the market for most of us whilst doing it. Well done! We will absolutely be back!” | National World Photo: Kirkstall Bridge Inn