2 . Digin's Hut

My best burger of all time, including the ones I’ve had in America, has been here in West Yorkshire. Digin's Hut based in Saltaire, near the iconic Victoria Hall, is a real hidden gem. The old village in the Bradford District is known for its artwork housed inside Salts Mill but the real art I’ve seen here is the burgers. Photo: Digin's Hut/Google