Nowadays smashed patties are booming with burger joints popping up everywhere. I’ve reviewed burger places that cook up everything from steak burgers and Wagyu to plant-based burgers.
Here are my top picks in Yorkshire.
1. Hooyah
Build your own burger, grab a Rhinos burger or some pulled pork. Yes, Hooyah Burger on Albion Street won the Takeaway of the Year, judged by me at the prestigious awards held at New Dock Hall. I often grab a burger from there when I’m getting suited and booted at Slaters Menswear nearby.
2. Digin's Hut
My best burger of all time, including the ones I’ve had in America, has been here in West Yorkshire. Digin's Hut based in Saltaire, near the iconic Victoria Hall, is a real hidden gem. The old village in the Bradford District is known for its artwork housed inside Salts Mill but the real art I’ve seen here is the burgers. Photo: Digin's Hut/Google
3. Rumpus
It seems the Bradford district not only does some of the best curries, but burgers too. Also in Saltaire is another great place to eat, enjoy smashed patties and loaded fries at Rumpus. Photo: Google
4. Smashed and Pulled
This gem on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield is my favourite burger place in South Yorkshire. Grab a popular OG Cheeseburger and loaded fries or a stone-baked pizza. I had a full-on smash box with sweet chilli sauce including pulled pork. They have some amazing student offers. Photo: Smashed and Pulled/Google
5. Patio Cafe Bar
I like to advise independents who want my help. I’m always honest about any improvements. One of those is Patio Cafe Bar in The Ridings, Wakefield. I gave them some tips on their chilli cheese burger which is now called the Danny Malin burger. Meaty goodness with a chilli kick and smooth cheese. Photo: Scott Merrylees
6. Slap and Pickle
These guys have joints popping up all over. It means you can have a pint and grab a burger when you’re out. Photo: Tony Johnson
