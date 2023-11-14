14 best pictures inside new Hama Korean Leeds restaurant opening in former Chophaus at Roundhay Park
A new Korean restaurant and steakhouse has opened at Roundhay Park in Leeds.
Hama, formerly Yokohama, took over the former Chophaus site in Oakwood earlier this year. The family-run business has relocated from Roundhay Road in Harehills, swapping the Japanese dishes on its menu for steak in a nod to the restaurant’s former use.
Yokohama boasted a five-star rating on Tripadvisor reviews and was one of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds, before temporarily closing in September.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got an exclusive look inside...
