14 best pictures inside new Hama Korean Leeds restaurant opening in former Chophaus at Roundhay Park

A new Korean restaurant and steakhouse has opened at Roundhay Park in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT

Hama, formerly Yokohama, took over the former Chophaus site in Oakwood earlier this year. The family-run business has relocated from Roundhay Road in Harehills, swapping the Japanese dishes on its menu for steak in a nod to the restaurant’s former use.

Yokohama boasted a five-star rating on Tripadvisor reviews and was one of the best-rated restaurants in Leeds, before temporarily closing in September.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got an exclusive look inside...

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme got an exclusive look inside Roundhay Park's newest hotspot...

1. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

5. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

6. Hama Korean Restaurant

Photo: Simon Hulme

