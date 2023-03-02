Chophaus: Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill restaurant announces closure

The restaurant, next to Oakwood Clock and close to Roundhay Park, issued a brief statement on their website and social media accounts on Thursday and bookings are no longer being taken.

It read: “We are now closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience”.

Rumours abouts the business’s trading status had already been circulating as it had been shut for refurbishment. It is listed on the OpenTable website as being permanently closed.

Chophaus restaurant, Oakwood

It opened in 2019 in a former cafe premises and the Leeds United squad have eaten there.