News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chophaus: Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill restaurant announces closure

Upmarket Leeds steakhouse and grill Chophaus appears to have closed permanently.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 3:23pm

The restaurant, next to Oakwood Clock and close to Roundhay Park, issued a brief statement on their website and social media accounts on Thursday and bookings are no longer being taken.

It read: “We are now closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rumours abouts the business’s trading status had already been circulating as it had been shut for refurbishment. It is listed on the OpenTable website as being permanently closed.

Chophaus restaurant, Oakwood
Chophaus restaurant, Oakwood
Chophaus restaurant, Oakwood

It opened in 2019 in a former cafe premises and the Leeds United squad have eaten there.

One of the co-owners in 2021 was Dale Wynter, who also ran gastropub The Beehive in Thorner, which closed last year.

Roundhay ParkLeeds United