What does a perfect Sunday look like to you?

You might want to be surrounded by scenic greenery, maybe with your family or friends. You might want a Sunday dinner drenched in gravy, with a refreshing drink or two to wash it down with.

All of the above makes up a perfect Sunday to me and with it being the festive season, I decided to give myself an ideal end to the weekend.

I went up to the Calverley Arms, a stunning country pub situated just over six miles outside the city centre. It is only an 18-minute drive from the centre but feels like a world away when you get there.

The Calverley Arms underwent a major refurbishment in 2022. | James Hardisty

The building is Victorian and pleasing on the eye, sitting on the edge of Calverley. With views over the Aire Valley and Leeds and Liverpool Canal, it is hard to beat when it comes to scenery.

I like a bit of greenery as much as the next person but the main reason I visited was for a big old Sunday roast.

For years I had been told of the divine nature of the pub’s offerings and deemed it necessary to finally test the quality myself.

If anything, it had been undersold to me. I went for the Sunday trio, featuring beef, pork belly and turkey all on one plate. All three were cooked to perfection and were an absolute treat when flooded with a thick, rich gravy.

Accompanying the stars of the show were a delicious stuffing ball, a Yorkshire pudding, thyme-roasted carrots, glazed parsnips, broccoli and ruffled garlic and herb roast potatoes.

It set me back £22.25 but the portion was deliciously generous. No complaints here.

The interior is subtle in its beauty, with the main eating area akin to a comfortable living room. What could be better for a Sunday dinner location? Adjoined is a more traditional drinking area, with the pub serving up a stellar line-up of beer, cider and spirits.

I washed down my food with a pint of Estrella, although other favourites such as Asahi, Madri and Aspall are also available, as well as cask ales.

It undeniably goes in the ‘fancy pub’ category but crucially, there is no snobbery. Service was warm and personable, with a family-friendly feel adding to the pub’s charm.

The Sunday trio was an absolute treat. | National World

The scene of families of all ages sharing a meal and a drink, many wearing Christmas jumpers, was enough to warm the heart of the most Scrooge-like person you know.

After weeks of experiencing some of winter’s worst aspects (near-constant darkness, colds and bad songs), it was refreshing to be welcomed into the festive spirit by a visit to a genuinely lovely food-focused pub.

There is versatility too and I can imagine the pub is as charming in the summer as it is in the winter. Outside, there is a beer garden allowing customers to fully take in their picturesque surroundings.

I am very much looking forward to sampling it when it is not bitterly cold - but might not be able to wait for the sun to come out for my return visit.

Factfile

Address: The Calverley Arms, Calverley Ln, Calverley, Pudsey, LS28 5QQ

Telephone: 0113 255 7771

Opening hours: Monday-Friday: 7am-11pm, Saturday: 8am-11pm, Sunday: 8am-10pm

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10