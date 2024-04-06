Manjit's Kitchen Leeds: Much-loved Indian street food restaurant issues update on Kirkstall Road closure

The owner of a much-loved Indian street food restaurant in Leeds has issued an update on its imminent closure.
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Manjit’s Kitchen announced at the start of March that it would be closing its restaurant on Kirkstall Road due to rising costs - despite being “busier than ever”.

Owner and founder Manjit Kaur has now told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she is set to close the restaurant for good at the end of April.

She said: “We have had a very good five years on Kirkstall Road and we thank the community of Kirkstall and Burley for welcoming us in. 

Manjit Kaur has said she plans on taking a break before finding a new place to open in LeedsManjit Kaur has said she plans on taking a break before finding a new place to open in Leeds
Manjit Kaur has said she plans on taking a break before finding a new place to open in Leeds

“The rising costs of everything caught up with us in the end. It has made running small independent restaurants a tricky business model.

Manjit and her husband Michael Jameson launched their kitchen as a home delivery business in 2010. They set up their first permanent home in Kirkgate Market in 2016, before launching the Kirkstall Road restaurant three years later.

Manjit said that she now plans to focus her energy on running her market stall, adding: “You may see some of the dishes from the restaurant making their way over there.”

She added that she plans on taking some holiday time before focusing her energy in to looking at new premises and partnerships “so we can keep cooking and building on what we achieved at Kirkstall Road”.

