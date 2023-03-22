Mumtaz, in Leeds Dock, gives back to the Muslim community every year. Ramadan is a time of fasting, worship, prayer and charity for Muslims and the restaurant hopes to help people still enjoy meals out with families by giving out free appetisers and starters as they break their fast with their evening meal, also called iftar.

The appetisers and starters at the restaurant in Leeds Dock will be free to customers – regardless of their religious faith – during the month of Ramadan. Aiming to raise awareness, the restaurant is inviting everyone regardless of their faith to take advantage of their initiative, which begins tomorrow (March 23). Asad Arif, restaurant customer and business relations manager, said: “We just want to give back and gain spiritual reward and also spread awareness and enjoy the festivities with all.

"There is a beautiful rewarding vibe in the restaurant seeing it full of people waiting to open their fast and it brings us great pleasure to get the reward of doing that. This year specifically, noting the cost of living, we hope it also helps our guests slightly with their budget.”

Mumtaz, Leeds Dock, is offering free appetisers and starters to everyone to celebrate Ramadan this year. Photo: Gary Longbottom