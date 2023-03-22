Mumtaz Leeds: Indian restaurant to give away free starters and appetisers to customers of any faith during Ramadan
A popular Leeds Indian restaurant is giving away free food during the holy month of Ramadan.
Mumtaz, in Leeds Dock, gives back to the Muslim community every year. Ramadan is a time of fasting, worship, prayer and charity for Muslims and the restaurant hopes to help people still enjoy meals out with families by giving out free appetisers and starters as they break their fast with their evening meal, also called iftar.
The appetisers and starters at the restaurant in Leeds Dock will be free to customers – regardless of their religious faith – during the month of Ramadan. Aiming to raise awareness, the restaurant is inviting everyone regardless of their faith to take advantage of their initiative, which begins tomorrow (March 23). Asad Arif, restaurant customer and business relations manager, said: “We just want to give back and gain spiritual reward and also spread awareness and enjoy the festivities with all.
"There is a beautiful rewarding vibe in the restaurant seeing it full of people waiting to open their fast and it brings us great pleasure to get the reward of doing that. This year specifically, noting the cost of living, we hope it also helps our guests slightly with their budget.”
Mumtaz has become well-known in Leeds for its charitable food donations. Last Christmas, the restaurant continued its tradition of preparing 1000 hot meals for the people of Leeds to take away for free, despite experiencing its gas and electric bills tripling in cost alongside a rise in food prices. A few months prior, it gave away free meals to young children every week to help families during the cost of living crisis.