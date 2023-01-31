The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire have been named – and all are in Leeds or Wakefield.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a top ten most booked list.

Entries for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2023 are now open, celebrating the finest restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes and more in the city. It’s a chance to celebrate the the vibrant food and drink scene our city has to offer, with 15 award categories that businesses can enter into.

As nominations pour in, we take a look at the top 10 most booked restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

2 . The Ivy Victoria Quarter The most-booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is The Ivy Victoria Quarter, Leeds. The restaurant offers relaxed, sophisticated all-day dining, from modern British classics to Asian-inspired cuisine. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Ivy Asia Leeds Coming in at second place is Ivy Asia Leeds, next door to The Ivy. Opened in October last year, Ivy Asia offers everything from lunch and afternoon tea to dinner, late-night cocktails and weekend brunch. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Bill's The third most-booked restaurant in West Yorkshire is Bill's Restaurant and Bar in Albion Place, Leeds. The contemporary European restaurant dishes up separate breakfast, afternoon tea, lunch and dinner menus. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales