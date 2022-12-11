News you can trust since 1890
Cardigan Arms: Memories of the Leeds pub demolished in the 1970s

It is the Leeds pub which was forced to call last orders to make way for a road widening scheme.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

The Cardigan Arms on Dewsbury Road at Woodkirk will be remembered by generations of pub goers. It was demolished in 1972 as part of the road widening scheme at Woodkirk. These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of regulars. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Cardigan Arms

Enjoy these photo memories of the Cardigan Arm. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

2. Cardigan Arms memories

The original road bend showing the Cardigan Arms with the Woodkirk old vicarage on the right. Pictured in the 1920.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

3. Cardigan Arms memories

An aerial view of Cardigan Arms in the 1950s. In the bottom left hand corner the tower of St. Mary's Church is visible and just above is St. Mary's Church Vicarage. In the centre of the bottom is St. Mary's Church Sunday School, and to the right of it a house called Hillside.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

4. Cardigan Arms memories

The pub pictured in May 1963. At this time the ale was supplied by Ind Coope signs advertise 'Light Snacks' and meals of 'Ham and Eggs' and Steak and Chips'.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

