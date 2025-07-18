11 new restaurants and bars opened in Leeds this year – plus 2 more coming soon

Leeds has welcomed a number of exciting restaurants and bars this year.

From Thai tapas to a taste of South America, the city’s latest additions take inspiration from across the globe.

Today, we’ve listed 11 restaurants and pubs that have opened in 2025, and two that are set to open in just a few weeks.

Award-winning 'Thai tapas' restaurant chain Giggling Squid opened its 53rd branch in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row.

1. Giggling Squid - Park Row

Award-winning 'Thai tapas' restaurant chain Giggling Squid opened its 53rd branch in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Park Row. | National World

NoNo, the latest venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, opened its doors in March. Nestled within the Dark Arches, it took over the former La Casita site.

2. NoNo Wine Bar - Dark Arches, Granary Wharf

NoNo, the latest venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, opened its doors in March. Nestled within the Dark Arches, it took over the former La Casita site. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

This rooftop restaurant opened earlier this year. It offers up the rich flavours of Kerala in a ‘small plates’ style of dining. It's took over the previous Issho site at Victoria Gate, offering an elevated dining experience for up to 300 guests.

3. Uyare - Victoria Gate

This rooftop restaurant opened earlier this year. It offers up the rich flavours of Kerala in a ‘small plates’ style of dining. It's took over the previous Issho site at Victoria Gate, offering an elevated dining experience for up to 300 guests. | Simon Hulme

Kerala Canteen, on St Peter's Square, is a new Indian restaurant that puts its own unique twist on Keralan cuisine. It opened in January 2025.

4. Kerala Canteen - St Peter's Square

Kerala Canteen, on St Peter's Square, is a new Indian restaurant that puts its own unique twist on Keralan cuisine. It opened in January 2025. | National World

When Hotel Indigo reopened in the spring, it introduced a new Mediterranean-style restaurant and bar, Banksia.

5. Banksia at Hotel Indigo - Lower Briggate

When Hotel Indigo reopened in the spring, it introduced a new Mediterranean-style restaurant and bar, Banksia. | National World

Jimi Famurewa, of The Observer, indulged in a three-hour pub lunch at the newly reopened The Highland Laddie in Leeds , before labelling it “spectacularly enjoyable” in a glowing national review.

6. The Highland Laddie - Cavendish Street

Jimi Famurewa, of The Observer, indulged in a three-hour pub lunch at the newly reopened The Highland Laddie in Leeds , before labelling it “spectacularly enjoyable” in a glowing national review. | The Good Food Guide

