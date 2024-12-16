Greens Grocers is the latest addition to the city’s food scene and comes from the team behind popular sustainable restaurant Eat Your Greens. The store opened its doors on Wednesday (December 11) and quickly proved a hit with residents of the Climate Innovation District.
Located next to taproom Piglove by the River, it showcases an impressive range of locally sourced organic vegetables, alongside specialty foods and household cleaning products.
In addition to fresh produce, the store will soon offer meat and fish. Natural wine lovers can enjoy a selection of wines, with a focus on natural and sustainable varieties.
Dan Palmer, who is launching the new venture, said: “We’ve converted a shipping container into a little organic grocery store with a cafe and natural wine shop. Basically, it’s a one-stop shop.
“We’ve got a small cafe with a weekly changing menu, which will be based on what we need to use up in the shop. There will be sandwiches, salads and stews. There will be cakes and pastries too. On Monday and Tuesday nights, we’ll be doing our pie and wine nights, where we’ll pair pies with natural wines. There’s lots to look forward to!”
