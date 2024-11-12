Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebrated Leeds restaurant is to open a second branch of its sustainable grocery store at a riverside taproom in the city.

Eat Your Greens, on New York Street, is an innovative eatery by night and a supermarket by day, with fresh produce on offer like organic fruit, vegetables and fresh bread.

It attracts customers with its unique zero waste concept that sees the talented team ferment and preserve leftover ingredients to ensure that no food ends up in the bin.

The bosses behind the venue have revealed that they will be opening another outpost of the grocery store at Piglove by the River, a taproom in the heart of the city’s Climate Innovation District, next month.

It is set to feature all of the colourful produce that Eat Your Greens has become known for, as well as coffee.

Piglove by the River is tucked away along the River Aire next to developer Citu’s low-carbon homes that vastly reduce owners’ carbon footprints.

The beer garden was described by our reviewer as a “buzzing oasis”, arguing it is “testament to how thoughtful design can create spaces that offer both innovation as well as a sense of community”.

Head chef Angus Evans, who shares the position with Sam Griffiths, said: “Our shop is opening a second branch down at Piglove Brewing Co in December.

“There’s going to be a lunch offering down there, as well as coffees. It will be a lovely little corner shop.”