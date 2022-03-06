There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre in York Street and this week has been no exception.
Here, the charity's team gives us an exclusive look behind the scenes at day-to-day life and introduces us to some of the animals looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently up for adoption, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or phone the Dogs Trust call centre on 0303 003 0000.
1.
Stanley, a 4-year-old English Pointer, was over the moon to receive a selection of toys and treats that a very kind supporter sent for him. He’s looking for his forever home with switched-on and confident adopters who will continue his training.
2.
Bentley is one of our OAPs (Old Aged Pooch!) who at 12 years old is looking for a peaceful retirement home. He’s a lovely boy who likes plenty of attention! Unfortunately, he is worried by other dogs so does not want to share his home with any other pets but children over 12 will be fine. If you’ve got a big enough sofa to share the Bentley will be your snuggle buddy for sure!
3.
Charlie, a 4-year-old Collie Cross, is looking for a new home with his best friend Misty, a 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. They are devoted to each other and do everything together. They like a quiet and peaceful life so a calm household without children is a must. They won't be able to share their home with any other pets and they will need their own secure garden to explore which has no neighbouring dogs.
4.
The centre was visited by 9-year-old Rosie Veitch who had raised £400 for Dogs Trust by doing a sponsored hair cut! Ahead of the cut, she had grown her hair extra long so that it could be donated to The Little Princess Trust and made into a wig for somebody who has lost their hair from treatment for cancer or other illness. What an inspirational little girl!