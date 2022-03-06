2.

Bentley is one of our OAPs (Old Aged Pooch!) who at 12 years old is looking for a peaceful retirement home. He’s a lovely boy who likes plenty of attention! Unfortunately, he is worried by other dogs so does not want to share his home with any other pets but children over 12 will be fine. If you’ve got a big enough sofa to share the Bentley will be your snuggle buddy for sure!