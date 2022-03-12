4.

The rehoming centre had a visit from a real little local hero! Archer Coughlan, who is five-years-old, saw some of the rescue dogs on Dogs Trust's YouTube channel and decided that he wanted to make sure they all had enough toys. He used his own pocket money each week to buy toys and soon had friends and family donating too. He brought a huge bag full of wonderful toys for our pooches to play with and there was enough for every dog in the centre to get a special toy.