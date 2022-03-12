There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre in York Street and this week has been no exception.
Here, the charity's team gives us an exclusive look behind the scenes at day-to-day life and introduces us to some of the animals looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently up for adoption, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or phone the Dogs Trust call centre on 0303 003 0000.
1.
Edie, a two-year-old Shar Pei, made the most of the better weather and we caught her snoozing in the sun! She’s looking for an adult-only home with confident dog owners who will understand her anxieties and work with our training team to help her settle into a new life slowly.
2.
Mabel, an eight-month-old Lurcher, was found as a stray with a broken leg. Following emergency surgery and recovery time, she is all healed up, walking beautifully and soon to be leaving for her forever home. Good luck Mabel!
3.
Peri is a stunning three-year-old Lurcher who was found as a stray. It’s clear that she hasn’t had the best experiences with humans in her life as she is very timid and needs a lot of space and time to slowly come out of her shell. Happily, she’s started to trust her handlers and is slowly growing in confidence. She’s now ready to find her forever home with patient adopters who will understand her need for taking things slow.
4.
The rehoming centre had a visit from a real little local hero! Archer Coughlan, who is five-years-old, saw some of the rescue dogs on Dogs Trust's YouTube channel and decided that he wanted to make sure they all had enough toys. He used his own pocket money each week to buy toys and soon had friends and family donating too. He brought a huge bag full of wonderful toys for our pooches to play with and there was enough for every dog in the centre to get a special toy.