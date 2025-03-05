Forget the costume panic - bring the magic of World Book Day to the dinner table with HelloFresh

With World Book Day fast approaching on Thursday 6th March, we all know the drill: You swore you’d be organised, but now it’s the night before, and you’re frantically crafting a tin foil crown or convincing your kid that pyjamas totally count as a costume.

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

But this year, there’s one less thing to stress about on World Book Day, why not let HelloFresh bring the magic of children’s books to life - right on your dinner table?

With storybook-inspired recipes, HelloFresh makes it easy to turn mealtime into an adventure.

Paddington's Marmalade Cake.

Because let’s be honest - dinnertime is never a perfect, wholesome bonding moment. Someone will refuse to eat, something will get spilled, and someone (probably you) will be scraping pasta off the floor. But with dishes inspired by childhood classics - think honey-drizzled treats straight out of Winnie the Pooh or a Tiger Who Came to Tea-style feast - at least dinner will be delicious.

Storybooks and the HelloFresh recipes to bring them to life:

Paddington Bear

Marmalade Sandwich Cake

A Victoria sponge is nice, but Paddington would insist on marmalade! This dreamy vanilla cake is sandwiched with a sweet, tangy marmalade and white chocolate frosting - just the kind of treat our favourite bear from Peru would tuck into with glee. One bite, and it might just become your new family favourite.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Blueberry Pancake Caterpillars

How do you make pancakes even more fun? Turn them into a Hungry Caterpillar feast! Whether you’re a careful flipper or a pancake-tossing pro, stack up these fluffy delights, top them with juicy blueberries, crispy bacon, and a drizzle of maple syrup, and watch them disappear faster than the Caterpillar’s snacks.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Tip-top THIS™ Isn't Pork Sausages and Cheesy Chips

If a very hungry tiger shows up at your door and eats everything, what do you have? Sausages and chips, of course! These sizzling veggie sausages soak up a rich onion gravy, served alongside golden, crispy cheesy chips and a side of peas. A meal so good, you might just invite the tiger back.

The Tale of Peter Rabbit

Maple-Orange Glazed Root Vegetable Tray Bake

If Peter Rabbit is stealing your veggies, he’s onto something! This cosy traybake transforms his favourite garden goodies into a deliciously roasted feast. Tossed in maple syrup and orange zest, then finished with crunchy pecans, this is comfort food with a wholesome, family-friendly twist.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

White & Milk Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding

Step into Willy Wonka’s world with this next-level bread & butter pudding! Buttery brioche, soaked in rich chocolate custard, layered with melting pools of white and milk chocolate… this is the golden ticket to dessert heaven. No chocolate river required.

Mimi Morley, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh said: "Whether you’ve spent weeks perfecting a costume or are improvising with a HelloFresh box at the last minute, we’re here to help. This World Book Day, we’re showing families how to bring the magic of storytelling to everyday meals. Our recipes turn dinnertime into a fun, hands-on adventure—because at HelloFresh, we believe great food and great stories go hand in hand."

For more information on HelloFresh’s family friendly meals, visit www.hellofresh.co.uk