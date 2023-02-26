It’s been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road-based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to relinquish their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout February.
1. Sweet OAP Pippa celebrated Valentines Day in her foster home
We were sent this lovely photo of Pippa, who is living off-site in a foster home. She’s a lovely 10-year-old Crossbreed who is looking for her forever home.
Her foster carer decided to treat her to a lovely new bandana for Valentine’s Day and we think she looks super cute!
She’d love to find a calm and peaceful retirement home to relax in and shower you in love! So if you are looking for a sweet natured and relaxed companion, Pippa might be a perfect match for you.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Jake the Lurcher loves to snuggle in his kennel
Another longer-term-lodger is Jake. He’s an eight-year-old Lurcher who has been waiting to find his forever home for over 3 years due to him needing quite a specific home. His anxieties mean he needs a calm and peaceful environment with somebody around all the time for as long as it takes for him to fully settle in. He is also very worried by people he doesn’t know so his new family will need to put in a lot of time and effort to get to know him slowly.
We joined him for some chill time in his kennel and it’s clear to see that once he has a relationship with you he is an absolute snuggle monster!
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. After almost a whole year of waiting Louise has been adopted
One of the rehoming centre’s long-term-lodgers, Louise, has finally got her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was found as a stray back in January 2022 when she was barely six months old. She had a lot of training needs due to her unsettled start but the team worked tirelessly to build her confidence and find the right home for her. Eventually the perfect match was made and her new owner Carl spent over 9 weeks visiting her to build a solid relationship. Last week Louise left the centre with Carl and from what we hear she’s settling in perfectly. Good luck Louise!
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Max is one of the 55 lucky dogs who were adopted throughout February
The team at Dogs Trust Leeds have been very busy this month. So far in February they have seen 55 dogs leave the centre to start their new lives in their forever homes. It’s been a complete mix of dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages, the youngest being only 12-weeks old, and the oldest 16-years-old!
Photo: Dogs Trust