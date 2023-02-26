2 . Jake the Lurcher loves to snuggle in his kennel

Another longer-term-lodger is Jake. He’s an eight-year-old Lurcher who has been waiting to find his forever home for over 3 years due to him needing quite a specific home. His anxieties mean he needs a calm and peaceful environment with somebody around all the time for as long as it takes for him to fully settle in. He is also very worried by people he doesn’t know so his new family will need to put in a lot of time and effort to get to know him slowly. We joined him for some chill time in his kennel and it’s clear to see that once he has a relationship with you he is an absolute snuggle monster!

Photo: Dogs Trust