1. William

William is a delightful Staffy Cross who is 5yrs old. He loves people and really enjoys having a good fuss from his familiar human friends. He is a little shy to begin with but once he knows you he'll be your little shadow! He loves his food and is very motivated by his training. We'd love his new family to continue his training in the home as he enjoys it so much. He has a medical condition which can cause him to cough a lot and our Vet will be happy to explain more about this with potential adopters. All in all, if you are looking for a fun little dog who'll always make you smile then William's your boy!