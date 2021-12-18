1. William
William is a delightful Staffy Cross who is 5yrs old. He loves people and really enjoys having a good fuss from his familiar human friends. He is a little shy to begin with but once he knows you he'll be your little shadow! He loves his food and is very motivated by his training. We'd love his new family to continue his training in the home as he enjoys it so much. He has a medical condition which can cause him to cough a lot and our Vet will be happy to explain more about this with potential adopters. All in all, if you are looking for a fun little dog who'll always make you smile then William's your boy!
2. Fred
Fred came into us from a local stray kennel, he was extremely thin and needed immediate veterinary treatment. Thankfully Fred is now well and putting on a little weight but he still remains food obsessed which is completely understandable. Fred is just an over sized puppy and will need some back to basics training so his new owners must be prepared to put in some work. He is a really friendly chap but very boisterous so would need an adult only home as he would be too much for children.
3. Smiler
At 12 years young, Smiler prefers the quieter things in life and is looking for a relaxing home in which she can retire with someone around most of the time to keep her company. She is a very affectionate girl who loves a sofa snuggle and is content with short walks close to home. Smiler would prefer a quiet household with adults or sensible children over 14 years old. She is unable to walk very far but enjoys short potters away from other dogs. She walks nicely on lead but does not like dogs approaching closely and is currently undergoing training to get her used to wearing a muzzle.
4. Monty
Monty is a lovely lad who enjoys the quieter things in life. At 8 years old he loves snoozing in front of the fire or cuddling up on his bed but he is also an eager boy and enjoys being out on his walks. Monty enjoys playing with toys, a tennis ball or a game of tug are his favourite things to do. He loves his food but can be sneaky around the kitchen worktops! He loves to be around his people and will need a good settling in period before he can be left.