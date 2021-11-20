1. Boo

Boo is a very sweet 3-year-old Boston Terrier who is looking for a new start. She is a shy girl who needs time and space to come round and can be very uncertain of new people. If you let her do her own thing initially and let her get to know you in her own time, she will eventually let you in to her gang. She enjoys little walks in quiet areas and is fine around other dogs. She doesn't want to share her home with any other pets, but she will be able to have walking buddies when out and about.