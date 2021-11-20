1. Boo
Boo is a very sweet 3-year-old Boston Terrier who is looking for a new start. She is a shy girl who needs time and space to come round and can be very uncertain of new people. If you let her do her own thing initially and let her get to know you in her own time, she will eventually let you in to her gang. She enjoys little walks in quiet areas and is fine around other dogs. She doesn't want to share her home with any other pets, but she will be able to have walking buddies when out and about.
2. Coco
Little Coco (10 years) has had an ongoing skin condition for a long time and whilst he has improved in our care he will need ongoing tablets and medicated baths for the rest of his life. This is something our vet will chat to adopters about and the costs involved. Coco has a sweet nature with his handlers and is great with the vet too. He is managable around dogs but will need to be given some space as he can be very vocal if dogs get too close to him.
3. Mary
Mary is a gorgeous older girl who at 12 years young is looking for the quieter things in life. She can be one of lifes worriers so will need understanding owners who are willing to give her the time she needs to settle in. Mary is friendly with people once she has the time to get to know you. She can get quite attached to one person. She will need a settling in period of a good couple of weeks before her personality really starts to shine.
4. Storm
Lovely old Storm is looking for a quieter retirement home with someone who understands the quirky Collie nature. At 13 years young, he still chooses to play ball repetively but needs a little help and guidance on self settling. Storm would prefer a home with adults and whilst tolerant on walks, he would prefer to be the only pet in the home.