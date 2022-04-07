The centres Canine Carers are currently caring for eight-month-old Louise, who was found on the streets in January.

Louise is a playful, fun and loving crossbreed who lives life to the full. Her past is unknown, but her future looks bright once her pawfect home is found.

Louise is a playful, fun and loving crossbreed who lives life to the full. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

Rehoming Centre Manager Amanda Sands said: “Thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, whose support helps to fund our wonderful Canine Carers, Louise is being well cared for and she is a happy girl.

“However, it won’t be long before she celebrates her first birthday, and we’d love to find her the best birthday present a rescue dog could wish for – a loving home.

“Louise is a fantastic dog who is bursting with potential. There is no doubt she enjoys every second of every day, which can be seen from her boundless enthusiasm and excitable nature.

“On arrival we soon discovered she hadn’t received any training, but she is a quick learner and is progressing well. She has learnt basic commands and, although she is very strong on the lead, she is learning to walk nicely.

“Louise is a super friendly dog who gets excited about almost everything so she can forget to keep her paws on the ground. This enthusiasm and her strength mean she requires an adult only home with adopters who enjoy an active lifestyle as Louise loves her walks. We are looking for new owners who will continue with her training.

“We don’t know if she has ever lived in a home before, so she is bound to find the experience incredibly exciting, therefore patience and understanding is a must. Once we find her special someone, we have no doubt, they will enjoy years of joy and happiness together.”