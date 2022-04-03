There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
For more information on the dogs currently looking for their forever homes, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or telephone the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000
1.
We caught Batman taking a dip in one of the centres ponds! He loves a swim and really enjoyed cooling off in the sunshine. Batman is a four-year-old Labrador who is very playful and affectionate. He’s looking for a new home with adopters who are keen to learn some training techniques as he still has some basics to master. He won’t suit young children and can’t share with any other pets, but in the right hands he is bursting with potential.
2.
How cute is Poppy? She’s one of the rehoming centre’s OAPs (Old Aged Pooch!) She’s a Yorkshire Terrier who at 10 years old is being temporarily cared for in a foster home until she finds her forever home. She likes a quiet, comfortable life and due to some arthritis in her back, will need ongoing medication. She still enjoys gentle walks and enjoys a little snuggle on the sofa once she has built a good bond with you.
3.
Before the weather changed the dogs and staff were enjoying the Spring
Sunshine. Here’s Joey soaking up some rays with his handler James.
He’s a very handsome two yr old Lurcher who has been working very hard
on his training. He’s come a long way since he first arrived at the
rehoming centre but still has some work ahead of him. He is ready to find
his forever home and needs committed adopters who will work with the
Training and Behaviour Team to keep building on the great work so far.
4.
Following the recent building work at the rehoming centre, Dogs Trust Leeds have been able to welcome back some of their amazing volunteers. Here is Sally, one of the centre’s Volunteer Canine Assistants. She helps the team keep the dog’s kennels nice and clean. Although the centre is not currently recruiting new volunteers while they settle the existing ones back in, when applications do open it will be announced on the Dogs Trust Leeds website and social media channels.