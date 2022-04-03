3.

Before the weather changed the dogs and staff were enjoying the Spring Sunshine. Here’s Joey soaking up some rays with his handler James. He’s a very handsome two yr old Lurcher who has been working very hard on his training. He’s come a long way since he first arrived at the rehoming centre but still has some work ahead of him. He is ready to find his forever home and needs committed adopters who will work with the Training and Behaviour Team to keep building on the great work so far.