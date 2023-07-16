Dogs Trust Leeds has put together a list of some of the playful pups that are cared for at the rehoming centre.
The centre, in York Road, looks after the dogs until they are ready to move into their new home.
For more information on any of the dogs, go to the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000.
1. Kloppy
Kloppy is a three-year-old ex-racing Greyhound with a sweet nature. She would be fine with children who are confident around larger dogs. Kloppy is currently living in a foster home and everyone there has fallen in love with her. She is chilled and enjoys playing with toys. Kloppy would make a perfect family pet. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Lou
Lou is a five-year-old Frenchie who is full of life. She was returned after not settling into her new home, so Dogs Trust is keen to find the perfect environment for her. She would need a calm home and does not like hustle and bustle, so an adult only home would be perfect. Lou is always on the go and likes to be kept busy with all sorts of fun training and games. She enjoys walks but prefers them in quiet areas where she will not see many other dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Theodore
One-year-old Theodore finds unknown people and places quite worrying, but he has proved that once he is in a routine, he is a wonderful pup to be around. His handlers adore the young Husky Crossbreed, who has come on leaps and bounds since arriving. Theodore is not overly interested in playtime, but likes being around his favourite humans. He loves going on walks, but because he is worried around other dogs, would need to be walked in a quiet area. He would suit a family that leads a pretty quiet life and is looking for a companion to share it with. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Rex
One-year-old Rex has a few behavioural needs but has been smashing his training goals, proving he would thrive in the right environment. He is friendly with everyone he meets, loves to zoom around, and play with his favourite people. Rex loves walks but worries around other dogs, so needs to be walked in quiet areas. He travels perfectly though so would not mind being driven to peaceful spots. He was house-trained in his previous home, but would likely need a refresher as he settles. A garden would be nice for this, but is not essential. Photo: Dogs Trust