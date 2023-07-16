2 . Lou

Lou is a five-year-old Frenchie who is full of life. She was returned after not settling into her new home, so Dogs Trust is keen to find the perfect environment for her. She would need a calm home and does not like hustle and bustle, so an adult only home would be perfect. Lou is always on the go and likes to be kept busy with all sorts of fun training and games. She enjoys walks but prefers them in quiet areas where she will not see many other dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust