2 . Alfie

Alfie is a super smart 2yr old Collie. He will need an adult only home with no other pets and minimal comings and goings initially. He can be worried by new people, but he’s easy to introduce. He is timid around other dogs and prefers to avoid them if he can. He will need to be walked in quieter areas where he can fully relax and enjoy his time out and about. He'll need a private, secure garden so he has somewhere to play off-lead. He isn't used to being left alone so will need someone around all the time and any alone time will need to be built up slowly. Alfie will need his new family to be passionate about dog training as he is doing really well at the centre, and we want this to continue in his home. Photo: Dogs Trust