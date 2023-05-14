Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Vera
Vera is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross. She is a fun-loving girl who is always happy to go off in a car for long walks and adventures. Vera is looking for a calm adult only home and to be the only pet in the house. She knows some basic tricks which she is happy to show you in exchange for a yummy treat. She really loves her human friends and is very affectionate once she knows and trusts you. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Alfie
Alfie is a super smart 2yr old Collie. He will need an adult only home with no other pets and minimal comings and goings initially. He can be worried by new people, but he’s easy to introduce. He is timid around other dogs and prefers to avoid them if he can. He will need to be walked in quieter areas where he can fully relax and enjoy his time out and about. He'll need a private, secure garden so he has somewhere to play off-lead. He isn't used to being left alone so will need someone around all the time and any alone time will need to be built up slowly. Alfie will need his new family to be passionate about dog training as he is doing really well at the centre, and we want this to continue in his home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Druid and Ash
Calling all German Shepherd fans, Druid and Ash need you. Druid is a stunning 5yr old German Shepherd who is looking for a home with his best friend Ash (7) who is equally as beautiful. They have led a very sheltered life so far so they are looking for adopters who will be patient with them and help them build in confidence slowly as they have never lived in a house before. They need a good routine so sharing with other pets or having young kids around wouldn't work for them, but over 16's should be fine. Druid and Ash must have their own secure garden to play in and practise their housetraining. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cheeka
Cheeka is a super bubbly 9yr old Staffy who shows no signs of slowing down! She does like a calm environment so an adult-only home where she’ll be the only pet will be ideal. Sadly, she is rather noise sensitive, so her home needs to be away from noisy roads and with easy access to peaceful walking areas as she is still learning to travel in a car. Cheeka loves a good zoom around to burn off energy so a secure garden will certainly be needed for this! Photo: Dogs Trust