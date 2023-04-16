Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Coco
Coco is a very bubbly one-year-old Lurcher who sadly has had a very unsettled start to life. This has left her with a few anxieties. She is doing well with her training and her confidence is slowly growing but she needs a new family who are keen to work with our team to continue this in her new home. She is playful with other dogs and could potentially live with another dog pending them getting along.
Coco is a very fun and playful dog who also has a very affectionate side to her once she’s bonded with you. She's a super smart cookie and really does enjoy learning new things so if you also enjoy a little fun dog training you will have a great time with her. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Lenny
Lenny is an adorable two-year-old Great Dane. He is looking for a home where his new adopters will be around all the time initially to help him adjust to his new environment and then with time and patience, gradually build up the time that he can be left. He has shown previously that he prefers a calm environment without children.
Lenny is a real gentle giant! He can be quite a shy boy in new environments, but he loves his walkies in quieter areas. He loves his food, and he is really clever so he will be great to do some fun training with. He is already fully housetrained. He's a very playful lad and likes bouncing around with soft toys! Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Parsley
Parsley is an adorable eight-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who has amazing potential to grow into the lovely lady we all know she can be. She’s had a lot to deal with in her short life making her pick up some habits along the way. Parsley is very friendly towards people and her confidence is growing everyday around dogs. She loves her toys, but nothing beats her love for food – making her training an easier job! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Rusty
Rusty is an incredibly sweet natured three-year-old Lurcher who was found recently as a stray. He has settled into kennel life well and is proving what a great pet he'll be.
He really loves to snuggle with his favourite people so if you're looking for a sofa buddy then look no further! He's a super foody so it will be easy to continue his basic training, which he really enjoys. He's shown that he can quickly learn new things and is lots of fun to teach. Although he can be shy initially, if you give him some space to come round you'll have a best friend for life in no time. Photo: Dogs Trust