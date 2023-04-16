1 . Coco

Coco is a very bubbly one-year-old Lurcher who sadly has had a very unsettled start to life. This has left her with a few anxieties. She is doing well with her training and her confidence is slowly growing but she needs a new family who are keen to work with our team to continue this in her new home. She is playful with other dogs and could potentially live with another dog pending them getting along. Coco is a very fun and playful dog who also has a very affectionate side to her once she’s bonded with you. She's a super smart cookie and really does enjoy learning new things so if you also enjoy a little fun dog training you will have a great time with her. Photo: Dogs Trust