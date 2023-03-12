1 . Tulip

Tulip is a gorgeous 6-month-old Staffy Lurcher Crossbreed who has led a very sheltered life so far. She has a few anxieties that mean she needs very patient and understanding adopters who will be happy to take their time getting to know her and have a keen interest in dog training. She needs a very calm and predictable home so young children or lots of visitors won't be suitable. Older teenagers will be fine as long as they understand they will need to let her come round in her own time. She will need a secure garden so she has somewhere to practice her lead training and house training. She's not ready to share her home with another pet but she would definitely benefit from continuing her dog socialisation once she's settled into her new life.

Photo: Dogs Trust