Meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who have their paws crossed for finding their forever homes this week at Dogs Trust Leeds.
1. Tulip
Tulip is a gorgeous 6-month-old Staffy Lurcher Crossbreed who has led a very sheltered life so far. She has a few anxieties that mean she needs very patient and understanding adopters who will be happy to take their time getting to know her and have a keen interest in dog training. She needs a very calm and predictable home so young children or lots of visitors won't be suitable. Older teenagers will be fine as long as they understand they will need to let her come round in her own time. She will need a secure garden so she has somewhere to practice her lead training and house training. She's not ready to share her home with another pet but she would definitely benefit from continuing her dog socialisation once she's settled into her new life.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bailey
Bailey is a stunner and at 5yrs old he’s looking for a new home. He needs an active family who will enjoy doing lots of fun things with him as he loves to learn. He is worried by other dogs and will bark when he sees them, but in confident hands he’s very manageable and he’s making good progress with his muzzle training. He will need to be the only pet in his home and although his bubbly personality will be too much for young children, he’ll be fine with confident teenagers. He’s an energetic lad so a secure garden will be needed to give him somewhere to play.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Annabelle
Annabelle is an adorable 1 year old Lurcher. She can live with children 14 years and older. She is looking for a home as the only pet but she is dog social and will happily have walking buddies. She will benefit from a private, enclosed garden to run around in. She will need her new owners to be around all the time initially to help her adjust to her new environment and then build up the time that she can be left. Annabelle is housetrained but she might need a little refresher when she goes into her new home. She’s currently living off-site in a foster home where she can hog the sofa all day!
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Barry
Barry is a 4-year old crossbreed looking for an adult only home with owners who are passionate about dog training so he can build on the work he has started here. He is looking for a home where he will be the only dog and he needs a quiet and calm environment. He must have a secure and enclosed garden to run about and play in and owners around all the time initially whilst he settles in as he is not used to being left home alone.
Photo: Dogs Trust