It has been a busy month at our local Dogs Trust in Leeds.
The York Road based dog rehoming centre continues to receive record numbers of requests from members of the public needing to hand over their beloved pets due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as working closely with local dog wardens to help rehome an increasing number of stray and abandoned dogs in the area.
Here we get to go behind the scenes, meet some of the wonderful pooches who are looking for their forever homes and celebrate the many successful adoptions throughout June.
1. Coco
Coco has been jumping for joy on her off-lead play sessions. The bubbly one-year-old Lurcher has had an unsettled life so far, which means that her adopters must be prepared to work with the training team during her transition to a new home. Her training at the centre has been going well and she has proven that, with a little consistency, she can thrive. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Cleo
The team at the rehoming centre have had another busy month with 34 dogs, like Cleo, leaving the centre this month. They include dogs of all shapes and sizes, who are all settling in well at their new homes. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Buster
Buster found a great way to keep cool as the temperature soared. The nine-year-old Patterdale Terrier loves a dip in the paddling pool and is full of energy. He is looking for very patient adopters who will let him settle into his new home at his own pace. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Bonnie
Bonnie had been waiting to find a new home for a while, but has finally been adopted. She has a couple of conditions which require ongoing medication and this seemed to be putting off many potential adopters, but thankfully she has now left the rehoming centre and is settling in nicely to her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust