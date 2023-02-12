February half-term has arrived and many parents will be wondering how to keep their children occupied while they are on a break from school.
Fortunately for parents in Leeds, there are options to suit a range of needs, ages and budgets. Spread out across the city, many of the activities are educational as well as entertaining. Stuck for ideas? Take a look through our gallery and you might even stumble across a half-term activity that is perfect for you and your children. More information one each of the activities can be found on the respective websites of the locations and organisations.
1. Treasures of Temple Newsam
The house and farm at Temple Newsam will be open for children to explore during the half-term break. There is also a café on site for rest and refreshments. The house will be open between 10:30am and 5pm from Tuesday through until Sunday, meanwhile the farm will be open from Monday to Sunday from 10am until 5pm. The café will open between 10am and 4pm between Monday and Friday and then between 9:30am and 4pm over the weekend.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Valentine's Fair
Visitors can enjoy a range of rides, attractions and games, as well as fair favourites such as hot dogs, churros and donuts. The 2023 fair is being hosted in Leeds city centre.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Drift Stop
Drift Stop, an electric drift-karting experience, is coming to the Merrion Centre for half-term. It is suitable for children aged six and above, and there are sessions designed for teenagers and adults too. It will be running from Tuesday to Sunday.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Love Birds Week
Families can search for feathered friends among the ruins and spot hidden British birds. Wise Owl Birds of Prey Rescue will be at Kirkstall Abbey between 10am and 3:30pm on Tuesday, and visitors will be able to handle birds and take photographs with them in return for a donation.
Photo: Tony Johnson