Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer holidays in Leeds draw closer to their end, there’s one question on the minds of parents and children alike - when is the first half term of the 2022/23 school year?

We’ll be listing all the holiday and half term dates for the academic year in Leeds so you can plan ahead with any holidays that you may wish to go on.

Currently, there are no changes to the overall format of the holidays. The Christmas holidays will last for two weeks, as will the Easter holidays, with the summer break spanning six weeks as per usual.

Some schools may have their own schedules, however - in these cases, it would be best to contact your child’s school directly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When does the 2022/23 academic year begin and end?

The school summer holidays of 2022 will end on Monday, September 5. In turn, this also marks the beginning of the 2022/23 school year.

The academic year of 2022/23 will come to a close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. As such, this is also when the 2023 summer holidays will commence.

When will the October half term be in Leeds?

The first half term of the 2022/23 academic year will come in October, starting on Monday, October 24.

This half term will last for one week, before ending on Friday, October 28. Pupils will then return to school on October 31.

Subheading: When are the school Christmas holidays in 2022?

The first major half term of the 2022/23 academic year will come in the form of the Christmas holidays. They will officially begin on Monday, December 19, six days before Christmas itself.

Following this, the 2022 Christmas holidays will conclude on Monday, January 2.

When are the remaining half term holiday dates in 2022/23?

In 2023, the first half term will start on Monday, February 13 and end on February 17, before pupils resume their studies on February 20.

The next set of holidays will be the Easter holidays, which will last for two weeks - from Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 14.

There will be one last half term before the summer holidays after this, which spans from Monday, May 29, to Friday, June 2.