Isn’t it lovely when a plan just comes together?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For days, Leeds had been scorched by a sun and the heatwave was packing outdoor eating and drinking spaces to the rafters.

I had been planning to go out for a meal with my partner, but was concerned about the likelihood of melting into a restaurant table or seasoning my food with sweat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Al fresco dining seemed the best course of action, as sitting in a busy indoor restaurant just did not seem the best idea. I was unwilling to roll the dice on air conditioning.

Escape Restaurant & Bar is located in Horsforth. | National World

I found myself browsing the Yorkshire Evening Post’s archives for inspiration and eventually found it.

About an hour before our reservation, the heavens opened. We arrived at Escape with rain lashing down, aggressively bouncing off the floor and soaking us. The al fresco plan was down the drain - the plan had not come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We did not need to worry, as Escape’s interior is absolutely fantastic. Neat and stylish, the restaurant has the feel of a classy Spanish restaurant you go to when you are sick to death of the hotel buffet.

Tables were spaced out and the atmosphere was relaxed, with service both friendly and efficient.

As Escape doubles up as a bar, there is a stellar line-up of drinks and I was able to wash my food down with a deliciously tall and golden pint of Peroni.

I ordered the Chicken Milanese (chicken breast covered in egg-washed breadcrumbs, served with linguine tomato and a lemon wedge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portion was generous and the flavours divine, with the tomato a surprise standout element. My partner went for the Tagliatelle Pesto (chicken fillets with creamy pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, parmesan and watercress).

She found it incredibly tasty and although her portion did not seem to be nearly as generous as mine, it was £3.95 cheaper at £15. We also plumped for a cheesy garlic bread to share and it was seriously good.

Escape focuses on fusing British and Mediterranean cuisine and all tastes are catered on the comprehensive menu. They also serve Sunday roasts between 12pm and 5pm, with pricing starting at £17.50.

Escape Restaurant & Bar offers indoor and outdoor dining. | Simon Hulme

Horsforth does not exactly have a shortage of stellar restaurants but Escape is an absolute gem. Everything about our experience was superb and the food came really quickly considering there was a constant flow of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant itself has a high-end feel but there is a warmth that ensures you do not feel out of place. There is no snobbery, simply good food and drink in a polished-yet-relaxed setting.

Location-wise, it is very much in the heart of Horsforth on New Road Side and could easily be the starting point for a great night out sampling the best of the local establishments.

The outdoor dining area looks great, both spacious and comfortable, but it was simply not our day. However, there is nothing wrong with having an excuse to return.

Factfile

Address: 194D, 194E New Rd Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4DP

Telephone: 0113 258 3696

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday: 12-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday: 12-10pm, Sunday: 12-8pm

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.25/10