Booking website OpenTable analysed more than 1.3million diner reviews on its website, curating a list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK for dining al fresco. The research found that more than half of Brits prefer to dine outdoors during the summer, with pub gardens the most sought after venues for outdoor dining, followed by waterfront restaurants.

“With over half of UK diners preferring to dine al fresco this summer, it gives restaurants with outdoor seating a brilliant opportunity to elevate and make the most of their outdoor spaces,” Robin Chiang, vibe president of Global Sales and Services at OpenTable, said.

Just one Leeds restaurant made the top 100 list for outdoor dining – Escape Restaurant and Bar in Horsforth. From pasta to Sunday roasts and burgers, the family-run restaurant offers something for everyone. Owned by head chef Ilmi 'Castro' Lala and his cousins Dash and Kastriot, it serves British and Mediterranean cuisine in a warm and homely atmosphere.

Patron chef Casto Ilmi Lala pictured with co-owner Dash Ndreu at Escape Bar and Restaurant in Horsforth (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

The New Road side restaurant boasts a stylish outdoor dining area with a retractable roof, perfect for drinking and dining al fresco. OpenTable’s research found that pizza was the most popular meal to eat when dining outdoors, and Escape serves a wide variety – including the Vedure with mozzarella, peppers, olives and mushrooms and the Bianco with mascarpone cheese, chicken, broccoli and pancetta.