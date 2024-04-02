Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 1951, the Guide has a team of 30 inspectors who assess restaurants across the country following readers' tip-offs and suggestions, from a promising new chef in town or a remote country pub that’s upped its game.

The membership platform has now unveiled its top 54 Italian restaurants in the UK for 2024, and just eight Yorkshire restaurants have made the list.

Jimbob Phillips, one of the directors of Stuzzi Leeds, which has been crowned among the best Italian restaurants in the UK (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Stuzzi Leeds in the Grand Arcade was included in the Guide and rated 'good' in all four areas of inspection - 'uniqueness', 'deliciousness', 'warmth' and 'strength of recommendation'.

Inspectors said: "Against a backdrop of concrete floors, contemporary bentwood chairs, rustic arches and shelves of wine bottles, visitors can dip into a roster of Italian small plates in the modern idiom. The restaurant’s name is short for ‘stuzzichini’ (the little dishes served with drinks in osterias and bars across Italy) and the kitchen delivers.

"Highlights from the day’s 12-dish menu might include anything from Stuzzi’s famous deep-fried pig’s head terrine with chilli, lemon and 'nduja aïoli to Puglian burrata with roasted artichoke, focaccia croûtons, pistachio and sorrel pesto."

Stuzzi's directors told the Yorkshire Evening Post they were "chuffed" to be named among the likes of esteemed London restaurants including The River Cafe, Ombra and Manteca.

It comes after Stuzzi was shortlisted for Best World Restaurant in the YEP's own Oliver Awards 2024 as it celebrates five years in Leeds.

Zucco in Meanwood was also recommended in the Good Food Guide's list (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

The legendary Salvo's in Headingley was also included in the Good Food Guide's list, praised by inspectors for its "carefully wrought traditional cooking, which is full of upstanding flavours". The restaurant is currently up for sale after the brothers behind it announced their plans for retirement last year.

The third Leeds restaurant named among the best in the UK is Zucco in Meanwood, which was rated 'good' in all areas.

The Guide said: "The hands-on Leggiero brothers have brought some true Italian aperitivo spirit to this animated spot beside a busy road in suburban Leeds.

"With brother Michael overseeing proceedings, the kitchen turns out kindly priced Italian small plates and sharing dishes with bags of personality and all the right accents. Pizzette and pastas are always a good shout – perhaps spaghetti with polpette or baccala (salt cod) ravioli with sage and white wine – but other items also catch the eye."