The Princess Royal, who is the Royal Patron of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, was the guest of honour at an afternoon tea attended by around 80 guests.

Each of the guests had been inspired by the efforts of rugby league star Rob Burrow CBE and former teammate Kevin Sinfield CBE to raise funds for charity.

Princess Anne was the guest of honour at Headingley Stadium on February 28, where she met Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who has campaigned to raise awareness of MND. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.

In 2019, Rob was diagnosed with MND, a debilitating and life-limiting disease that affects the brain and nerves, for which there is no cure.

Since then, he has raised awareness and funds in support of MND charities – including at last year’s inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which saw him cross the finish line in the arms of his best mate Kevin.

Princess Anne met Rob, as well as some of the rugby league fans who have supported the MND Association in the time since his diagnosis. They have raised somewhere in the region of £8.2m.

Princess Anne enjoyed afternoon tea with Rob Burrow and some of the many fundraisers inspired by his journey. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.

Chief Executive of the MND Association, Tanya Curry, greeted The Princess Royal on arrival and introduced her to many of the specially invited guests.

She said: “So many people within the rugby community have followed Rob’s journey and his friendship with Kev, and been moved to show their support by helping us to raise awareness of this brutal disease, and donating to the MND Association.

“This event was our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to them for everything they have done. And we were delighted that The Princess Royal, who has been our Royal Patron for the last 16 years, was able to deliver that message of gratitude alongside us.”

The Princess Royal meets Paul Caddick, Chair of Leeds Rhinos, during a Rugby League Reception to thank the community for their work raising money for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association at Headingley Stadium. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.

Guests enjoyed a tour of AMT Headingley Stadium, before sitting down for afternoon tea.

The Princess Royal gave a speech in which she thanked everyone for their efforts. Eleanor Dalley, who has MND, also gave her thanks to those in the room.