5 . The Bingley Arms

The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Warm and friendly welcome with excellent personal service from Cath and Caz. The food was excellent, well presented and tasty. Two of our party had the fish pie which was excellent and full of flavour. My fish (with home made batter) and chips with mushy peas was the best I have had. We will definitely visit again." Photo: Dede Dwight, Google