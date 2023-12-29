Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best Leeds pubs for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews including Whitelock's Ale House

There is no shortage of fish and chip shops in Leeds but there are many excellent pubs serving the staple too.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 of the best pubs for fish and chips in Leeds – according to TripAdvisor reviews.

On the list, there is Whitelock’s Ale House, located in the city centre, and The Scarborough Hotel, which has just celebrated its 200th birthday.

The Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, is one of the best pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: "All the staff are friendly and accommodating, everyone in our group enjoyed their meals and the atmosphere is lovely. Big thank you to Scott and the team!"

1. Myrtle Tavern

The Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, is one of the best pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: "All the staff are friendly and accommodating, everyone in our group enjoyed their meals and the atmosphere is lovely. Big thank you to Scott and the team!" Photo: James Hardisty

The Scarborough Hotel, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Scarborough Hotel said: "Always impressed by this pub. Polite friendly staff, excellent menu, the place is clean and tidy. Staff always wiping tables. Great value for money and great atmosphere. Well worth a visit when you’re in Leeds."

2. The Scarbrough Hotel

The Scarborough Hotel, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Scarborough Hotel said: "Always impressed by this pub. Polite friendly staff, excellent menu, the place is clean and tidy. Staff always wiping tables. Great value for money and great atmosphere. Well worth a visit when you’re in Leeds." Photo: Simon Hulme

The Fox and Hounds, located in Tinshill Road, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. One customer at The Fox and Hounds said: "Great food and service throughout the whole experience and it was an extremely pleasant night out. Would definitely recommend for everyone wanting a great dinner."

3. The Fox and Hounds

The Fox and Hounds, located in Tinshill Road, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. One customer at The Fox and Hounds said: "Great food and service throughout the whole experience and it was an extremely pleasant night out. Would definitely recommend for everyone wanting a great dinner." Photo: Leon Das, Google

Town Hall Tavern, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Town Hall Tavern said: "Very nice meal great service, excellent staff, nice customers over all I give it a 10/10 would come here again!"

4. Town Hall Tavern

Town Hall Tavern, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Town Hall Tavern said: "Very nice meal great service, excellent staff, nice customers over all I give it a 10/10 would come here again!" Photo: Sivolob Igor, Google

The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Warm and friendly welcome with excellent personal service from Cath and Caz. The food was excellent, well presented and tasty. Two of our party had the fish pie which was excellent and full of flavour. My fish (with home made batter) and chips with mushy peas was the best I have had. We will definitely visit again."

5. The Bingley Arms

The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Warm and friendly welcome with excellent personal service from Cath and Caz. The food was excellent, well presented and tasty. Two of our party had the fish pie which was excellent and full of flavour. My fish (with home made batter) and chips with mushy peas was the best I have had. We will definitely visit again." Photo: Dede Dwight, Google

The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Adelphi said: "We always try and stop here for lunch when in Leeds. Great food and drinks and a really interesting building. What more do you want? Great service and we got that from Deb and Jay. "

6. The Adelphi

The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Adelphi said: "We always try and stop here for lunch when in Leeds. Great food and drinks and a really interesting building. What more do you want? Great service and we got that from Deb and Jay. " Photo: James Hardisty

