There is no shortage of fish and chip shops in Leeds but there are many excellent pubs serving the staple too.
1. Myrtle Tavern
The Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood, Leeds, is one of the best pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: "All the staff are friendly and accommodating, everyone in our group enjoyed their meals and the atmosphere is lovely. Big thank you to Scott and the team!" Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarborough Hotel, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Scarborough Hotel said: "Always impressed by this pub. Polite friendly staff, excellent menu, the place is clean and tidy. Staff always wiping tables. Great value for money and great atmosphere. Well worth a visit when you’re in Leeds." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. The Fox and Hounds
The Fox and Hounds, located in Tinshill Road, is one of the best rated pubs for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews. One customer at The Fox and Hounds said: "Great food and service throughout the whole experience and it was an extremely pleasant night out. Would definitely recommend for everyone wanting a great dinner." Photo: Leon Das, Google
4. Town Hall Tavern
Town Hall Tavern, located in the city centre, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Town Hall Tavern said: "Very nice meal great service, excellent staff, nice customers over all I give it a 10/10 would come here again!" Photo: Sivolob Igor, Google
5. The Bingley Arms
The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Warm and friendly welcome with excellent personal service from Cath and Caz. The food was excellent, well presented and tasty. Two of our party had the fish pie which was excellent and full of flavour. My fish (with home made batter) and chips with mushy peas was the best I have had. We will definitely visit again." Photo: Dede Dwight, Google
6. The Adelphi
The Adelphi, in Hunslet Road, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds for fish and chips according to TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Adelphi said: "We always try and stop here for lunch when in Leeds. Great food and drinks and a really interesting building. What more do you want? Great service and we got that from Deb and Jay. " Photo: James Hardisty