There’s no shortage of places to pick up a tasty fish supper in Leeds.
Whether you're after super-sized battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, we've rounded up the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds on Tripadvisor.
Here's what customers had to say about their food.
1. Best Leeds chippies
Here are the best-rated fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. Skyliner, Austhorpe
"It was well worth the journey from Sheffield to Leeds to sample the food here. The fish was creamy white, the batter crispy & the chips were lovely & brown not like the anaemic ones you are often served with elsewhere. Although we had the seniors special the food was plentiful." Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Original Fisheries, Bramley
"Owners are lovely and friendly. Prices you won’t find anywhere else. The fish was beautifully done, tasted great and fresh! Best battered sausage and chips also." Photo: Google
4. Murgatroyds, Yeadon
"Went for lunch before an afternoon flight its a much better idea than eating in the airport. Great service got seated straight away. Chips were excellent but the fish and batter were outstanding. Will definitely return." Photo: Google