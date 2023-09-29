Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

Fish and chips Leeds: The 13 best-rated chippies according to Tripadvisor reviews

There’s no shortage of places to pick up a tasty fish supper in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Whether you're after super-sized battered cod, extra mushy peas or a double helping of scraps, we've rounded up the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds on Tripadvisor.

Here's what customers had to say about their food.

Here are the best-rated fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews

1. Best Leeds chippies

Here are the best-rated fish and chip shops in the city according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World

Photo Sales
"It was well worth the journey from Sheffield to Leeds to sample the food here. The fish was creamy white, the batter crispy & the chips were lovely & brown not like the anaemic ones you are often served with elsewhere. Although we had the seniors special the food was plentiful."

2. Skyliner, Austhorpe

"It was well worth the journey from Sheffield to Leeds to sample the food here. The fish was creamy white, the batter crispy & the chips were lovely & brown not like the anaemic ones you are often served with elsewhere. Although we had the seniors special the food was plentiful." Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
"Owners are lovely and friendly. Prices you won’t find anywhere else. The fish was beautifully done, tasted great and fresh! Best battered sausage and chips also."

3. Original Fisheries, Bramley

"Owners are lovely and friendly. Prices you won’t find anywhere else. The fish was beautifully done, tasted great and fresh! Best battered sausage and chips also." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Went for lunch before an afternoon flight its a much better idea than eating in the airport. Great service got seated straight away. Chips were excellent but the fish and batter were outstanding. Will definitely return."

4. Murgatroyds, Yeadon

"Went for lunch before an afternoon flight its a much better idea than eating in the airport. Great service got seated straight away. Chips were excellent but the fish and batter were outstanding. Will definitely return." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsTripAdvisor