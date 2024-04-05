13 of the best-rated Indian restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews including Dastaan and Aarti

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian cuisine in Leeds.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 5th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Whether you are craving saag paneer or a stuffed dosa, there is a restaurant in our vibrant city that does it brilliantly. To narrow down the options, we have rounded up 13 of the best in the city - according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Here are 13 of the best-rated Indian restaurants and what customers have to say.

1. Dastaan

Dastaan, located on Otley Road, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 957 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Dastaan said: "It is the best Indian restaurant in Leeds (and Yorkshire) by a long way. The food was amazing with great, friendly service. Charanjit looked after us and we had great service." Photo: Bruce Rollinson/National World

2. Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie has many venues in the city - including the city centre, Roundhay and Burley. The Haddon Road restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,353 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Bengal Brasserie said: "Been here many times, food is always fantastic. Full of flavour and great value for money. Highly recommend for anyone in the Leeds area. able." Photo: James Hardisty

3. Indian Pakwaan

Indian Pakwaan, located on Merrion Street, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 106 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Indian Pakwaan said: "Great find, food was amazing and plentiful. Staff were excellent. Very authentic feel. Would highly recommend this restaurant." Photo: Gurdeep Samby

4. My Lahore

MyLahore Leeds, located on Cavendish Street, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,506 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at MyLahore said: "The food was incredible and the restaurant is beautifully designed. I was served by Zubair, and service was excellent." Photo: James Hardisty

5. Aarti

Aarti, in Swinegate, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 408 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Aarti said: "Delicious! The food was incredibly tasty, and the menu was both traditional and eclectic. We went for lunch and can’t wait to go back for an evening meal." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

6. Bengal Lounge

Bengal Lounge, in Wetherby, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 484 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Bengal Lounge said: "Amazing food, excellent staff that are quick and efficient. Always great every time we go. They have an outstanding menu and all of the food is perfection. 100% recommend." Photo: Adrian Murray

