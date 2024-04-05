2 . Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie has many venues in the city - including the city centre, Roundhay and Burley. The Haddon Road restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 1,353 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Bengal Brasserie said: "Been here many times, food is always fantastic. Full of flavour and great value for money. Highly recommend for anyone in the Leeds area. able." Photo: James Hardisty